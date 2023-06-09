The survey titled Quorn Perfect Picnic Index explores the best places for picnics across England, from South Shields to Sussex, Quorn has sourced the country for the best spots to lay down your blanket and enjoy a selection of snacks.

Accessibility, family friendliness, and parking have all been taken into consideration when putting together the list.

Quorn looked at individual regions and shortlisted the most popular parks in each; parks in West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire have been selected.

Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

To narrow them down to the best picnic spots, the food company took into account how budget-friendly the park is, how child-friendly the park is, accessibility of the park, public transport links, onsite parking availability and onsite toilet facilities availability.

The full list is: Roundhay Park in Leeds, Valley Gardens in Harrogate, Rushcliffe Country Park, Alexandra Park in Hastings, Druridge Bay Country Park in Newcastle, Mary Stevens Park in Birmingham, Holywells Park in Suffolk, Jesmond Dene in Newcastle, South and North Marine Parks in Newcastle and Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.

Here is the list of Yorkshire parks named best picnic spots in England.

Yorkshire parks named among best picnic locations in England

Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Roundhay Park, Leeds

Quorn describes this park as ‘one of the largest parks in Europe’ and is very popular with visitors and locals alike.

There is more than 700-acres of grass, woodland and lake and has plenty to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Set in the centre of Harrogate, the home of Betty’s and RHS Harlow Carr, Valley Gardens is an English Heritage Grade II listed garden.

There is a playground for children and a paddling pool for families to enjoy during the hot summer months.

For a more relaxing experience, visitors can explore the seasonal flower and herbaceous beds.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

This park is unique and provides visitors with stunning art views as well as a large green space to enjoy a picnic.