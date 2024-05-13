Yorkshire dog walkers set to step out for charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundraisers and their four-legged friends are gearing up for a major charity appeal to support vulnerable communities around the world.

Christan Aid supportersClare Slator, from York, and Dorothy Gray, from Ripon, have organised a sponsored dog walk as part of Christian Aid Week 2024.

Clare explained: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days and so many ways to raise funds to support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“We decided to take part by walking with our dogs - Scout, the Collie and Kit, the miniature Jack Russell - from York Minster to Ripon Cathedral.

Dorothy and Clare with Scout and Kit.

“We have set up a JustGiving page, Dorothy Gray is fundraising for Christian Aid (justgiving.com), and are delighted to say we have more than £1,700 already - but it would be great if people could keep supporting us and maybe give us a wave if they see us on our journey.”

The pair, along with friend Mark Jowett, will be setting off at 6am, on Sunday, May 12, from York Minster, following a blessing from Canon Maggie McLean.

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal - from May 12–18 - is focussing on work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population live in poverty and more than half of children are chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable and diverse incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

Christian Aid Week offers seven days and so many ways to make a difference – to find out more, visit https://www.christianaid.org.uk/.