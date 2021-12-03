Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust gears up for Christmas fundraising auction

The Rivers2U Project engages with, and educates children and communities about everything to do with Rivers, from understanding the geography of rivers, wildlife and habitats, to how rivers work, flooding, sustainable drainage systems and natural flood management

The online event, kindly hosted by the world-renowned Tennants Auctioneers, features locally sourced experiences and delicacies.

A number of exciting lots, from cosy stays in boutique cottages to Christmas goody hampers, will be available to bid for between the December 10 and 20.

Catherine Mason, Education and Engagement Officer at Yorkshire Dales River Trust, said: “Increasing children’s interaction with our blue and green spaces is so important to enable them to connect with our rivers and wildlife.

The money raised from the auction will go towards the charity’s mobile classroom

"Our Rivers2U education project makes this possible and we’re looking forward to being able to extend our engagement with schools in 2022, using funds raised from our Christmas auction."

In the last 3 years, the Rivers2U mobile classroom has helped YDRT to engage with over 1,800 schoolchildren in Yorkshire by visiting 38 schools.

The charity has also attended over 50 local shows and community events, inspiring and teaching people about the importance of their local rivers.

YDRT works across the catchments of the five major rivers in the Yorkshire Dales; the Ure, Swale, Nidd, Ouse and Wharfe, to improve water quality, increase biodiversity, deliver natural flood management and habitat creation projects as well as engaging with schools and communities.

David Middlemiss, CEO of Yorkshire Dales River Trust, said: “Our annual auction is a great way to support the work of your local Rivers Trust.

"We are extremely grateful to those generous local businesses who have donated a wealth of exciting lots that will make for really special last-minute Christmas presents."

This year YDRT are aiming to beat the target set in 2020 when the auction raised almost £5000, which helped fund over 164 acres of new habitat creation, and engage with 35 landowners across 5 river catchments.

At the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stressed the importance of education and empowering children to look after their environment.