Yorkshire Air Ambulance ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ wins ‘Best in Show’ at Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Designed by Kate Smithson, the ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ encompasses a place of remembrance and tranquillity where those who have been affected by the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance can go to remember and reflect on their experiences, or in memory of loved ones.

A lasting memorial, the garden will become a legacy for the community and beyond for years to come through lasting dedications to those we love, when it relocates to its permanent home in Roundhay Park later this year.

The judges said: “Well done – an excellent garden that followed the brief closely and was well scaled and in proportion.”

The garden was only made possible through generous sponsorship and funding from organisations including Redmayne Bentley, The North of England Horticultural Society, Woods of Harrogate, The Arnold Burton Charitable Trust, RB Gray Charitable Trust, Ilkley Charitable Trust and The Peacock (Leeds) Trust.

Tessa Klemz, Regional Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named as ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s Harrogate Flower Show, as well as being presented with a Premier Gold Award.

"The garden has far exceeded our expectations and it’s been wonderful to have so much lovely feedback from the show visitors too who all love it as much as we do.

"Kate’s design captures exactly what we were looking for - to create a place of memories, tranquillity and peacefulness and we cannot thank her enough for the time and effort she’s put into the garden over many months.

"And also to our landscaper Nick Fryer and his team who have taken Kate’s concept and built it to make it a reality – their craftmanship on the project is outstanding.”

Taking centre stage in the garden is a metal, yellow pergola which reflects the blades and colour of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopters.

Soft, billowing planting and a central reflective pool celebrate the varied landscapes of Yorkshire that the helicopters fly over on a daily basis.

The space aims to exude calmness and tranquillity, contrasting the major trauma Yorkshire Air Ambulance has to deal with every day.

Kate Smithson added: “I am absolutely thrilled to have not only been awarded a Premier Gold Award, but also to be given the accolade of ‘Best in Show’.

"It has been a real honour and privilege to have designed this garden for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and to work with such a talented landscaper in Nick Fryer and his team.

"I hope the visitors to the show over the next few days will love the garden as much as I have loved designing it, and I look forward to developing it further for the public when it relocates to Roundhay Park permanently after the show.”

