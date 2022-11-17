Winter illuminations at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate cancelled this evening

In a statement released by RHS Garden Harlow Carr, it said: “Unfortunately due to today’s extensive, heavy rainfall which has caused flash flooding and damage to many of the lights, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this evening’s Glow event at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.

"This is to ensure the safety of all our visitors, staff and volunteers.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this is likely to cause and we thank you for your understanding.

The winter illuminations at RHS Garden Harlow Carr have been cancelled this evening due to the weather

"We would like to invite all customers who had booked for tonight’s event to join us on another evening of your choice.”

There is no need to re-book as you can simply attend your preferred evening or alternatively, if you would prefer a refund, you can email [email protected]