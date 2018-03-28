Where can you go in and around Harrogate on an Easter walk?

After winning the Best Community Event for 2017 in the Boroughbridge Community Awards, the Walkers are Welcome group are looking forward to welcoming everyone along to the 2018 Boroughbridge Easter Walking Festival to be held this weekend.

With walks for all, including the popular ghost walk and the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity walk, there are several walks for the more serious walker including two new walks at Copgrove and Helperby, together with a children’s activities walk at Staveley Nature reserve thanks to the help from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

On Easter Saturday, working with the Chamber of Trade, the Boroughbridge History Society and the local library volunteers there will be an Exhibition in the Jubilee room above the library which includes farming photographs from the Dunsforth and Ouseburn area and a decorated window competiion, while the Boroughbridge Scouts will be holding a treasure hunt.

Here are the walks and festival events:

Good Friday

Pleasant walk along the banks of the Swale: Five miles, 10am from Village Hall, Helperby.

Follow the Cross, Kirby Hill to Boroughbridge: 1.5 miles, 10.30am from All Saints Church, Kirby Hill

Hearing Dogs Walk: Two miles, 2pm from Marton le Moor Meeting Room

Ghost Walk: One mile, 7.30pm from St James’s Square, Boroughbridge

Saturday 31 March

Churches Walk: Three miles, 10am from St James’s Square, Boroughbridge

Local History Exhibition between 10am and 4pm at Boroughbridge Library

Rabbit Hill Walk: Five miles, 2pm from Post Office, Marton cum Grafton

Line Dancing and Music from Tom Collins between 7.30pm and 11.30pm at Great Ouseburn Village Hall

Easter Sunday

Ouseburn and the Dunsforths: Three miles, 10am from Village Hall, Great Ouseburn

Copgrove Circular walk: Five miles, 2pm from Copgrove Church

Easter Monday

Nature Reserve Family walk: One mile, 10am from Staveley Nature Reserve Car Park

Myton-on-Swale and Battle of Myton Walk: Four miles, 2pm from Myton Church

There is no need to book, just turn up, all walks are free.

For more information and a full list of walks visit www.boroughbridgewalks.org.uk/easter-festival

As well as the Boroughbridge Walking Festival, a number of walking clubs in and around the district are also holding walks throughout Easter.

HARROGATE RAMBLING CLUB

Spring flowers are out and lambs are appearing in the fields – it’s a great time to get out into the countryside for a walk. And we have walks for all abilities so come and join us for a couple of trial walks – you will be most welcome. On Sunday, April 1 the ‘B’ group will meet near the White Horse at Kilburn for a 10.5 mile hike around Oldstead and Kilburn. The combined ‘C & D’ groups travel to Little Ribston for a seven mile ramble around Goldsborough and Plumpton Hall.

On Wednesday, April 4 there are four walks in the programme. The ‘A’ members will travel over to Terrington for a 14 mile ramble around the Hambledon hills, whilst the ‘B+’ group meet at Hovingham for a 12.5 mile walk around a similar area. The ‘B’ walkers plan a 12 mile ramble starting in West Tanfield and going to Mickley and South Stainley, whilst the ‘C’ group will meet in Baildon for a nine mile walk taking in Shipley Glen and Bingley’s five rise locks on the canal.

The ‘D’ members will walk 5.5 miles around Scargill and Beaver Dyke Reservoirs, meeting at Stainburn Moor. For further details about the club and these walks, visit our website www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk or call our membership secretary Allan Reynolds on 07825 346924.

HARROGATE GROUP OF THE RAMBLERS' ASSOCIATION

The limestone countryside near Grassington is the venue for the Easter Walk of the Harrogate Group of the Ramblers’ Association. Starting from Grassington, the 9.5 miles walk crosses the River Wharfe at Linton Falls and then goes via Linton, Skirethornes and Height Laithe to reach Malham Moor.

The route picks up Mastiles Lane as it descends into the valley, crosses the Wharfe again with fine views of Kilnsey Crag, then returns to Grassington via Coniston and limestone meadows. Meet at Grassington visitor centre car park (£4.50) BD23 5LQ at 9.45am on Saturday, March 31. New members welcome. Phone 01423 582004 for further details.

HARROGATE FELL AND DALE CLUB

Sunday, April 1 - The Crummack Dale Horseshoe from Austwick. Eight miles. Tel 01423 867845. Sunday, April 8 - A willow wander taking in Otterburn and Bell Busk. 10 miles. Tel 0113 2677406. www.fellandale.org.uk - Join us for two walks without obligation. New members will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

RIPON RAMBLERS

On Tuesday, April 3 John will be leading an easy circular walk of approx five miles from Pateley Bridge with four stiles and via Bewerley, Harewell Hall and Glasshouses. There is the option of lunch at a tearoom at the end. We will be meeting at High Cleugh, Ripon HG4 2QA at 9.30am to share lifts and transport costs. Non-members are welcome to join us for a few walks.

For further information about the walk, contact the walk leader (Tel 01765 609558). Information about this walk and future walks can be found on our website www.riponramblers.org.uk

BOROUGHBRIDGE AMBLERS

Thursday, April 5 Ainderby Steeple; five miles. Leader – Cathy 01609 761493. Tuesday, April 17 Bolton Percy, 4.5 miles. Leader – Gordon 01423 330274. Lifts available - transport sharing is encouraged. Meet in the car park in Back Lane. For further information, phone the walk leaders.