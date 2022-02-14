Walks diary for the week ahead

The Twelve Apsotles, standing stones thought to date back to the Bronze Age, high on Ilkley Moor.

HARROGATE RAMBLING CLUB

Ilkley Moor is a favourite destination for walkers and ramblers and our groups are no exception.

This week our ‘A’ walkers visit the ‘Twelve Apostles’, a series of standing stones on the moor dating from the Bronze Age, from where there are outstanding views in all directions.

We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year and offer walks to suit all levels of ability.

On Sunday, February 20 the ‘B’ group meet at Stainburn Moor car park to start a 10 mile walk to Lindley Green, Lindley Wood reservoir and Folly Hall.

On Wednesday, February 23 there are currently four walks in the programme.

The ‘A’ members meet in Ilkley to tackle a 14 mile hike over Ilkley Moor to the Twelve Apostles, Pinfold Hill and Nab End.

The ‘B+’ group travel to Hebden to start a 12 mile ramble to Hole Bottom, Bycliffe and Grassington, whilst the ‘B’ ramblers meet in nearby Burnsall for a 10.5 mile walk to Dibbles Bridge, Height Laithe, High Skyreholme and Howgill, whilst the ‘C’ group assemble in Dacre Banks to start a seven and a half mile ramble to Darley, Hartwith, Needhams Crag and Low Laithe.

To join any of the above walks please contact the walk leader whose details can be found on the club website together with lots of other information about the club: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

HARROGATE GROUP OF THE RAMBLERS’ ASSOCIATION

Goldsborough Round is the title of the group’s walk on Saturday, February 19. The 10 mile route starting from Knaresborough goes via Birkham Wood, Little Ribston and Goldsborough and returns to Knaresborough by Mill Road and Abbey Road. Start from Knaresborough Market Place at 10am (bus and train station nearby or park York Place long stay £1.60). Contact walk leader at 01423 330477. For future walks programme visit harrogateramblers.org.uk

HARROGATE FELL & DALE CLUB

February 20 - Staveley Nature Reserve, River Ure, Bishop Monkton, Roecliffe Moor and return to Staveley. 11.8 miles. Tel 07756 939415. February 27 - Hornbeam Park Station to Kirkby Overblow and Follifoot. 11 miles. Tel 01423 873330. For further information on the character of these walks contact the telephone numbers provided. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. Join us for two walks without obligation as a guest. Annual subscription is £10. Visit www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

NORTH YORKSHIRE FELL CLUB