Walks diary for the week ahead

Deer at Studley Royal Deer Park. Ripon Picture Gerard Binks

HARROGATE RAMBLING CLUB

More and more people are realising the importance of trees in the fight against climate change, and great efforts are being made to plant more trees.

They help nature thrive, and provide a haven for wildlife.

On our rambles we can also admire the great beauty of trees across our woodlands and hedgerows, especially at this time when they are beginning to come to life again after the winter.

On Sunday, February 13 our ‘B’ group meet at Swinsty Reservoir to start a 10 mile ramble to Low Hall, Dob Park House and Bland Hill.

On Wednesday, February 16 there are five walks in the programme. The ‘A’ group travel to Kirkbymoorside for a 12 mile hike to Kirkdale, Otterhill Common and Sleightholmedale, whilst the ‘B+’ members assemble at Dacre Banks to start a 10.5 mile ramble to Summerbridge, Brimham Lodge, Smelthouses and Harewell Hall.

The ‘B’ walkers start an 11.5 mile ramble in Staveley and take in Roecliffe Lodge, Burton Leonard and Brearton, meanwhile the ‘C’ group are in Ripon for a seven and a half mile walk to Hellwath, Whitcliffe Hall, Mackershaw and Studley Deer Park.

The ‘E’ members plan to catch the 2A bus to Bilton to start a three mile walk along the Greenway to Ripley.

To join any of these walks please contact the leader whose details can be found on the club website along with lots of other information about the club: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

HARROGATE FELL AND DALE CLUB

February 13 - Bingley via Micklethwaite, East Morton and Riddlesten, returning to Bingley on the Canal past the Five and Three Locks. Seven miles. Tel 01423 505006. February 20 - Staveley Nature Reserve, River Ure, Bishop Monkton, Roecliffe Moor and return to Staveley. 11.8 miles. Tel 07732 610928. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. Join us for two walks without obligation as a guest. For further information visit www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

NORTH YORKSHIRE FELL CLUB

Our next walk on Sunday, February 13 is a circuit of Dodd Fell and Drumaldrace on the south side of Wensleydale beginning at Gayle Lane car park in Hawes. It is a hard walk with over 630m of ascent. We will be on high ground for some time so remember that it is colder and windier than lower down so it is essential that you have good boots, plenty of warm and waterproof clothes and please bring plenty of food and a drink and a torch. The walk leader has stipulated that no dogs are permitted on this walk. Contact 01423 863401 for further information.

BOROUGHBRIDGE AMBLERS