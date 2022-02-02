Walks diary for the week ahead

Looking out across Nidderdale from Brimham Rocks. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Harrogate Rambling Club

In recent days we have had to put on plenty of layers in order to keep out some bitter winds.

But there are plenty of signs in the countryside that better times are on the way - not least the snowdrops that are beginning to push through in gardens and woods.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year, and offer walks to suit all levels of ability.

On Sunday, February 6 there are two walks to choose from.

The ‘B’ group travel to Pateley Bridge to start an 11-mile ramble to Glasshouses, Bewerley and Ashfold, whilst the ‘C/D’ members meet in Whixley for a seven-mile-walk to Ox Close Farm, Little Ouseburn and Whixley Moor.

On Wednesday, February 9 there are five walks in the programme.

The ‘A’ group meet in Skipton to tackle a 14-mile hike to Low Bradley, Airshaw Hill and Cononley, whilst the ‘B+’ ramblers travel to Helmsley to start a 10.5-mile walk to Norton Tower, Aldergate Bank and Lund Farm.

Meanwhile, the ‘B’ group meet in Brimham for a 10-mile ramble to Brimham Rocks, Smelthouses and High Gill Moor.

The ‘C’ walkers gather on Stainburn Moor to start an eight-and-a-half mile tour around Swinsty and Beaver Dyke reservoirs, whilst the ‘D’ group travel to Middleham for a six mile walk to Hullo Bridge, Coverham, Tupgill and Middleham Low Moor.

To join any of the above walks please contact the walk leader whose details can be found on the club website together with lots of other information about the club: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

Harrogate Group of the Ramblers’ Association

Join the group on Saturday, February 5 for a walk in the well-wooded countryside west of Ripon. Starting from Fountains Abbey, the 10.5 mile route visits the villages of Aldfield and Sawley. Meet 10am at entrance to Fountains Abbey Visitor Centre, contact walk leader beforehand, Tel 01765 605890. Visit harrogateramblers.org.uk

Harrogate Fell & Dale Club

February 6 - 8.30am start. The Sanctuary Way. A circular walk around the City of Ripon between replica Sanctuary markers. 11 miles. Tel 01423 502934. February 13 - Bingley via Micklethwaite, East Morton and Riddlesten. Seven miles. Tel 01423 505006. Join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. Visit www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

North Yorkshire Fell Club

We next meet up on Sunday, February 6 at Clapham National Park car park for an ascent of Ingleborough and Simon Fell. This is a hard walk of 17km (10.5 miles) with an ascent of 665m. Essential that you have good boots, plenty of warm and waterproof clothes and plenty of food and a drink and a torch. No dogs permitted on this walk. Contact 01423 863401 for further information.

Boroughbridge Amblers

On Wednesday, February 9 Richard is leading a four mile circular walk from Brearton village green, along quiet roads and tracks, some muddy, with two stiles and a slight ascent. Meet at Back Lane car park Boroughbridge at 10am.