Walking diary: Join our Harrogate rambling groups as they explore the district

Walker's watch the Sunrise at Malham Cove.

Harrogate Rambling Club

The beautiful limestone landscapes around Malham are always a popular choice for our walk leaders and one of our groups will be there this week. We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year and offer walks to suit all levels of ability – come and give us a try.

On Sunday 4th September there are two walks in the programme. The “B” group travel to Stainforth to tackle an 11 mile ramble to Stainforth Force, Wharfe Wood and Little Stainforth, whilst the “C/D” walkers stay local, meeting in Jennyfield for a 5.5 mile circular around the Pinewoods, Birk Crag and Oak Beck.

Fancy a walk through Dacre Banks village?

On Wednesday 7th September there are five walks on offer.

The “A” members start a 14.5 mile hike in Litton taking in Old Cote Moor, Buckden Rake and Fosse Gill Cave, whilst the “B+” group meet in Malham to start an 11 mile ramble to Gorbeck, Attermire Scar and Pikedaw Hill. Meanwhile the “B” walkers meet in Rylstone for a 10 mile circular to Flasby, Cowper Cote, and High Cow House. The “C” ramblers are in Swaledale for a 9 mile walk to Arkengarthdale, Langthwaite, Booze and Fremington Edge setting off from Reeth. The “D” group travel to Sawley to start a 5 mile walk to Eavestone, Grantley Hall and Risplith.

To join any of these walks please contact the walk leader whose details can be found on the Club website along with other information about the Club: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

Harrogate Group of Ramblers’ Association

Feel welcome to join Saturday's walk which takes the Group to Coverdale near Middleham.

The 11 mile circuit around Harland Hill starts at Carlton in Coverdale and crosses the moors before descending with fine views into Waldendale via Thupton Gill. After a level section along the valley, the walk climbs to Fleensop Moor, drops down to Horsehouse, then returns to Carlton via riverside and field paths.

Meet at Carlton in Coverdale on Saturday 3rd September for a 10 a.m. start. Park in village hall car park (voluntary donation). Further details Tel 01765 605890.

For programme of forthcoming walks see harrogateramblers.org.uk

Harrogate Fell & Dale Club

4 September. Nidderdale. Starting at Dacre Banks, a leisurely walk including the River Nidd and a disused railway. 6 miles. Tel: 01423 873330

11 September. Black Hambleton, North Yorkshire Moors (farmland, forest and moorland) 8 miles. Tel: 07891 245880

For further information on the character of these walks please contact the telephone numbers provided. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am.

We are always pleased to welcome new members on any of our rambles, weekends or other events. Join us for 2 walks without obligation as a guest, you will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

Further information available on our website: www.fellanddale.com or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

Boroughbridge Amblers

On Monday 5th September, Jim and Brenda are leading a 4.75ml circular walk, from Kepwick, on the Hambleton Drove Road, which was used in the eighteen century to take cattle to markets.

Walkers are advised to have arm and leg coverings due to bracken sections and walking poles may be beneficial. Meet at Back Lane car park Boroughbridge at 10am and a drink/snack at least is recommended. For further information , contact Jim and Brenda on 07368586555.