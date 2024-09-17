Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy free and sustainable power with Trust’s Zuny.

Harnessing the sun's rays, this solar panel allows you to easily charge your phone, tablet or powerbank wherever you are.

With a consistent power output of 15W even when partly cloudy, this 40W panel allows you to charge away to your heart's content!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust Zuny 20W Portable Solar Panel Charger - £49.99 from Amazon UK.

Perfect for camping, out with family & friends, or just relaxing in the garden, the Zuny has your back

With both USB-C and USB-A connections, this solar panel gives you the versatility to charge two devices at once or recharge your power station via the DC output port. Maximise the Zuny's power output via its handy built-in stand, which allows you to aim the panel at the perfect angle to best catch the sun's energy.