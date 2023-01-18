The pick of snowdrop walks in Yorkshire

Spring is just around the corner at Fountains Abbey near Ripon in North Yorkshire, and at the start of February visitors to the National Trust site are able to view the thousands of snowdrops growing in drifts around the abbey and woodlands

Snowdrops can be enjoyed all over the UK, both in the wild and in gardens.

The snowdrop is not native to the UK. They became popular in the Victorian era but, due to the flower being known as several different things – for example milk flower and Galanthus – no one knows when they were first introduced to the UK.

The first records of the flower being found in the wild date from 1778, however botanist John Gerard described the snowdrop in his writings from 1597.

Snowdrops were named after earrings not drops of snow. There are more than 2,500 varieties of snowdrop. They are symbolic of spring, purity and religion

There are many stunning varieties of snowdrops to enjoy in and around Yorkshire.

Burton Agnes, near Bridlington

February 4 to February 26Every February, thousands of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor at Burton Agnes.

Walking peacefully among these makes a truly memorable day out at the end of the long winter. The beautiful little flowers grow in numbers each year and are such a welcome sight.

Sunday Snowdrops at Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough

February 5 and February 19A spectacular display of snowdrops in the 12-acre grounds can be seen throughout most of February.

The team of expert gardeners have created a beautiful visual spectacle for guests to enjoy. In the very heart of the picturesque North Yorkshire countryside, this powerful winter display showcases the impressive range of snowdrops.

Snowdrops at Fountains Abbey, Ripon

February and March

Snowdrop displays at Fountains Abbey are a legacy left by Earl de Grey who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell when he owned the estate during the 19th century.

There are miles of footpaths and trails to explore and whichever walking route you choose, you will find beautiful views.

Beningbrough Hall Spring Spectacular

February and March

In 2016 visitors helped to mark Beningbrough's 300th birthday by planting 300,000 bulbs on a new walk along the south ha-ha.

As winter turns to spring this area will be blanketed in colour, from the white of the snowdrops to the pale purple of the crocus and the vibrant yellows of the daffodils.

Mount Grace Priory, North Yorkshire

February

In February the display of snowdrops at Mount Grace Priory is a sight to behold. If you manage to visit the North Yorkshire heritage site, you’ll find a magnificent display of snowdrops as well as a beautiful garden to stroll around on a weekend visit.

Nostell Priory, near Wakefield

February and March

Nostell Priory has a quaint selection of snowdrops to enjoy on a cold and crispy winters morning. The ever-changing garden is a pleasure to stroll around and enjoy the birdsong and gentle buzz of insects in and around the gardens.

Sledmere House, East Yorkshire

February

The snowdrops are out in full force during February. Ask at the farm shop for a snowdrop trail guide which will take you through walks with beautiful views and winter-flowering bulbs.

The gardens are free to enter until February 14 and dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.

Kiplin Hall, Richmond

Feburary and March

Kiplin Hall and Gardens was built for George Calvert founder of Maryland, USA in the 17th century. The walled gardens, scenic walks around the lakes and award-winning tearoom are a lovely way to experience North Yorkshire.

Follow the snowdrop trail through the gardens and along the lakeside or take the guided snowdrop stroll usually on a weekend in February, then warm up with coffee and cake in the tea room. Here it is also a wonderful spot for the daffodils in spring.

RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate

January to March