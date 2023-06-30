News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police reopen Harrogate road after discovery of suspected First World War shell
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Ripon Motor Boat Club: Meet the boating community keen to share their ‘Little island of paradise’

Members of Ripon Motor Boat Club have spoken about the sense of community the club achieves at their “Little island of paradise”
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

The club are extremely proud of their community and ‘buoyed’ by their shared enthusiasm for life afloat at the marina in Littlethorpe.

The beautiful rural Yorkshire setting just outside Ripon offers a warm welcome and maintains affordable family boating to members with its unique member-run, co-operative approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Established in 1931, the club is the oldest organisation in the North East of England and until 2002 was the most northerly point of the connected British canal system.

Sylvia Coe on her boat, enjoying the best of the summer weatherSylvia Coe on her boat, enjoying the best of the summer weather
Sylvia Coe on her boat, enjoying the best of the summer weather
Most Popular

Community Reporter Natasha Audsley took a trip to meet Sylvia Coe, the Club Secretary whose 26 years on the water has not sunk her love for boat life.

She said: “It was before the internet when I arrived, I had no idea what I was coming to and I thought, wow! This place is paradise.

“It’s like a home from home, I’m not as agile now but I still take her out.

“My dad was always away at sea.

Ripon Motor Boat Club's little island of paradiseRipon Motor Boat Club's little island of paradise
Ripon Motor Boat Club's little island of paradise
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was an engineer on a coal ship before Margaret Thatcher closed the pits.

“I loved the sea from that point.

“I took a narrow boat down to London as I always wanted to do the same journey that my dad did.

“My husband was in the Royal Navy but it was me that wanted the boat.

“That was a long time ago now.

“We have a self-sustaining ethos that also strengthens the sense of community we have.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A lady on her deckchair also shared her thoughts with the Natasha, she said: “I don't come from boats, my partner was ex-Merchant Navy, he had boats for 30 years.

“I wasn’t very keen, so I used to talk to people to get a few phrases to sound like I was.

“I love watching the men.

“They flock to the engines when there's a problem.”

Two years ago the lock was blocked but has since been repaired.

She added:”It’s such a beautiful part of North Yorkshire.

“Someone asked me why is everybody nice in Ripon? So I told her it was the green grass.

“We call this our little island of paradise.

“It has its own soap opera, people are from all over.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club is a non-profit organisation, all profits are used to maintain and improve facilities.

Its continued success depends on members participating in duties and maintenance activities that are arranged each year.

After a tour of the marina’s stunning waterways we sat down with ladies whose lifelong membership mirrored their shared love for the pace of life the boating community provides.

One such lady was one of only two women (including Sylvia Coe) who owned and captained their own boats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: ”I used to go away for four months every year single handed and I was 87 years old last time I did it.

“I am 91 now.

“We go all over and enjoy what the area has to offer.

“There’s a huge social aspect and for some of us that have lost our partners, it’s what gives us life.”

To apply and visit the club follow this link: https://www.rmbc.org.uk/

Read More
IN PICTURES: 14 pictures offering a glimpse onto the waterways of Ripon Motor Bo...
Related topics:North YorkshireRipon