Ripley Show set to return to Harrogate this weekend

The traditional agricultural show is a fun day out for all the family and there is something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Throughout Sunday, visitors will find showjumping, horticultural, crafts, cattle, sheep, young farmers, vintage machinery, sheepdog trials and much more.

As the show looks to make a comeback following Covid, organisers say the pandemic and the need to recruit new people onto show committees has made them think about how they operate.

The much-loved Ripley Show will take place at Ripley Castle on Sunday

Since coming back, organisers have found that the cost of putting on a show has rocketed by as much as 40 per cent.

Michael Smith, Chairman of the Ripley Show, said: “Everything has had to change.

"Costs have increased for all local shows by 30 to 40 per cent and the prices of fuel and catering has gone through the roof.

“Even the cost of printing the schedule has gone up three or four times.”

For the first time ever, Ripley Show have this year accepted online entries, as well as paper, as they aim to make things more efficient.

Visitors to the show will also be able to access the schedule from their mobile phones.

Mr Smith added: “We have sold 400 tickets as of August 1.

"We will continue to offer a small number of schedules that are paper but we are keen to make things more efficient in terms of making things online.

“Shows need to embrace the option for people to enter online and pay by card not cash on the gate and we are very much trying to move forward with that.

“We need the next generation to move in as most of our committee are older and most are third generation volunteers.”

What will be the same, though, are the variety of classes being offered at Ripley Show which start from 8:30am.

Mr Smith added: “We are immensely looking forward to it.

"It is part of Ripley and the surrounding area, apart from The Great Yorkshire Show, it is almost Harrogate show because we are so near.

"The forecast is good so we are expecting lots of people.”