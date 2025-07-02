REVEALED: Date announced for return of Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration featuring unique floral displays

The team at Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) have revealed the date that the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, featuring a series of dynamic displays, will return to the town centre.

The popular floral trail, organised by the Harrogate BID every summer, will return to the town centre from Friday, July 18.

The trail of fantastic, unique flowery displays will take over key town centre locations for a number of weeks, adding to Harrogate’s already renowned floral heritage.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “As the BID, we’re always keen to promote our town as a floral destination to as wide an audience as possible.

“The Floral Summer of Celebration is also a great initiative to help to drive both footfall and spend into our town centre to support the business community.

“It’s always a very popular event in our calendar, so we can’t wait to bring it back for another year.”

Plans are well underway for each of the dynamic displays around the town centre, with further updates set to be announced by the BID team over the coming weeks.

Last year’s event, the third time the BID delivered the trail, saw more than 500,000 people pass through the dedicated area over the two week period – according to figures from the BID’s data partner, HUQ.

The 2024 Floral Summer of Celebration saw the BID and other local floral partners take home Gold prizes at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards with a triple victory.

The judges said they were given a “very warm welcome” by the BID team on the launch day of the Floral Celebration – and added that the exhibits brought a “friendly, unique” feel to the town centre with their ‘Friendship’ theme.

The trail has also previously won Gold at the Britain in Bloom awards, with the BID team setting their sights on claiming further prizes in the future.

The celebration is held in addition to the BID’s work to maintain Harrogate’s floral offering, which includes planters in doorways, over 200 barrier baskets and more.

For more information about Harrogate Business Improvement District, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/