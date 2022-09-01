Popular scarecrow competition returns to Harrogate district this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition, which has established a fine reputation during the past couple of years, sees almost the entire village making scarecrows which then line the main street in a blaze of colour throughout the weekend.

Organiser Debbie Hargreaves said: “It’s absolutely wonderful how so many villagers have made scarecrows in the past and I expect the same this year.

"The competition has really caught the imagination of the village and the standard is incredibly high.

The much-loved Minskip scarecrow competition returns this weekend

“It’s great fun and all proceeds from the competition go towards our little church, which, like so many rural churches, is desperately in need of money.

“It may still be summer, but the panto season has come early to the village.

"I can’t wait to see Buttons, Widow Twanky, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk and even the back end of a horse all fighting it out to win our prestigious competition.

“Apart from raising money for the church, the scarecrow competition is a brilliant way of creating and enhancing community spirit within Minskip.

Minskip villagers Robert Beaumont, Meghan Holmes, Rob Peacock, Monica Kaczmarczyk, Val Tattersall and Beverley Johnson

“We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming village and this weekend is a great example of this.”

The entry fee is £10 and the competition will be judged by Minskip councillor Monika Kaczmarczyk.

Prizes have been donated by Thorpe Perrow Arboretum and two Minskip businesses The Wild Swan pub and restaurant and the Yolk Farmshop.

Debbie added: “I’d like to thank all three for their generosity.

"They are all committed to our local community and we are very grateful to them.”

The winners of the competition will be announced on Sunday afternoon (September 4) at 3.00pm in the garden in front of the church.

There will also be a pop-up barbecue, Pimms, tea and coffee, tombola and various stalls from noon till 4.00pm in the church garden on the Sunday and everyone is welcome.

Robert Beaumont, Senior Churchwarden of Minskip Church, added: “I’d like to thank Debbie for all her hard work, enthusiasm and imagination in creating this fantastic weekend.