Popular cosy crime the Thursday Murder Club takeover set to delight fans in RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate
Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel, and directed by Chris Columbus, the film stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as the irrepressible retirees who solve cold case murders for fun before a thrilling turn of events leaves them with a real whodunit on their hands.
For a week in August and across five locations – including RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate – fans of the books will be able to immerse themselves in a heady combination of homicide and horticulture, all in the name of cosy crime fun.
RHS visitors can dive into the beloved The Thursday Murder Club phenomenon with an immersive experience.
They will enjoy exclusive activities, clues, and prizes; from interacting with film billboards meticulously brought to life in flowers, to channel their inner sleuths in scavenger hunts for themed prizes.
For those with a taste for something truly killer, visitors to RHS Wisley can even indulge in a murderously good afternoon tea at Joyce's Tearoom. Named in honour of the character played by Celia Imrie in the film, the menu is packed with delightful nods to the gang, from Elizabeth's Earl Grey (with a twist) to Ibrahim's Calming Chamomile. And fans certainly won't want to miss Joyce's famous Lemon Drizzle or Ron's must-try Sausage Rolls – some might say they’re to die for.
The Thursday Murder Club trail runs from Friday August 22 to Thursday August28.
It is included in the RHS Garden entry. Tickets for the gardens can be purchased online or on-site.
The Thursday Murder Club film will be in select cinemas August 22 and on Netflix August.