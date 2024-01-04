Plans submitted to create two new ponds in Nidderdale to boost habitats for “at risk” Great Crested Newts

Plans have been submitted to create two new ponds at Dacre in Nidderdale to help boost the number of habitats for Great Crested Newts who are “at risk”.

Public body Natural England has commissioned Sheffield-based community interest company Wildscapes to build the ponds so it can give a new home to the amphibians and help increase their local population.

The application follows separate plans by Wildscape for two more ponds near Menwith Hill Road last month.

The great crested newt is protected under law and is recognised in the United Kingdom as an “at risk” species, in part due to the loss of habitat through the impact through development such as housebuilding.

It’s believed that 50 per cent of the UK’s ponds were lost during the 20th century, whilst the majority of the remaining ponds are classed as being in a poor state.

According to planning documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council, the site off Dacre Pasture Lane was chosen because it’s close to existing populations of the animals.

Studies of the area have found evidence of previous ponds, including those which have been lost to agricultural development.

Wildscapes has created around 200 ponds in the last three years across Yorkshire.

The company said in documents: “Creation of ponds on this site will return these features to the landscape and enhance the local wildlife and biodiversity.