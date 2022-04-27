PICTURE SPECIAL: Thousands turn out to see the blooming marvellous Harrogate Spring Flower Show

The much-loved and popular event returned after a three year absence following the Covid-19 pandemic and garden lovers were not left disappointed, with a packed programme of events, talks and demonstrations which were enjoyed by everyone.

Designers from across the country descended on the Great Yorkshire Showground and created some stunning and fantastic floral inspiration to illustrate the benefits of bringing plants and flowers into our lives this season.

The show featured more than 150 individual works of art, plus many large-scale displays by flower clubs, National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies Areas and floristry colleges.

There were also a number of brilliant Show Gardens on display, including designs by Harrogate-based charity Horticap and The Fat Badger.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “Whilst 2022 has begun for many events as a year of recovery, the hard work and dedication provided by thousands of exhibitors, competitors and volunteers meant that we were thrilled to be able to welcome more than 45,000 visitors to the first full-scale Harrogate Spring Flower Show in three years.

“During a vibrant and sunny four days, top awards were presented to a range of growers and societies.

“Best in Show was awarded to both Dibleys Nurseries for an outstanding display of streptocarpus and begonia and Yorkshire Pelargonium and Geranium Society for a riot of seasonal colour.

“Live demonstration stages, fun show garden features and fantastic floral art displays all added up to a fantastic ‘welcome back’ for Harrogate Flower Shows.”

It wasn’t just about the plants and flowers, TV cook and chef consultant Stephanie Moon took to the stage to create mouth-watering dishes from vegetable patch produce with grow-your-own guru Martin Walker on hand to offer top tips on making sure that you have plenty growing in the plot to fill up your cooking pot in the kitchen.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon from Friday, 16 till Sunday, 18 September.

Tickets go on sale from May 1 starting from £20.50.

For more information and to buy tickets when they go on sale, head to https://www.flowershow.org.uk/autumn-flower-show-2022

