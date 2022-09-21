PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate in full bloom as thousands head to Newby Hall for Autumn Flower Show

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

On a successful weekend, organisers of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show said: “As the gates close on another Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, we want to thank our visitors, exhibitors, competitors and supporters for making the event a truly magical three days in the horticultural calendar.

"From top gardening advice to tips on the perfect apple crumble, eye-watering giant vegetables and, of course, outstanding plant nurseries and floral art, the event celebrated its second year in its stunning new home of Newby Hall in true style.

"Its thanks, too, to our amazing behind-the-scenes team - security, gate staff, car parking attendants, cleaners and information guides - without this vital help, the show just couldn't happen.”

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens from 15 till 17 September 2023.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground from 20 till 23 April 2023 and tickets are available to buy from October 1.

For more information, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

