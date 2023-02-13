Picture special: 16 fun-filled pictures from the brilliant Harrogate Indoor Funfair
The much-loved Harrogate Indoor Funfair has returned this week - offering parents the perfect half-term activity for their youngsters.
With jaw-dropping rides and amazing inflatables for all ages, Harrogate Indoor Funfair offers all the fun of the fair in an indoor, climate-controlled and family-friendly environment – there is also a cafe and baby changing facilities for families at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground.
With free parking at the YEC, the Harrogate Indoor Funfair will run until Sunday, February 19.
Prices range from an online rides wristband costing £12.99 to an on the door wristband at £14.99.
All under 16-year-old’s must be accompanied by an adult
