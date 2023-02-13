News you can trust since 1836
Children enjoy the smaller rides.

Picture special: 16 fun-filled pictures from the brilliant Harrogate Indoor Funfair

The much-loved Harrogate Indoor Funfair has returned this week - offering parents the perfect half-term activity for their youngsters.

By Matt Reeder
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:02pm

With jaw-dropping rides and amazing inflatables for all ages, Harrogate Indoor Funfair offers all the fun of the fair in an indoor, climate-controlled and family-friendly environment – there is also a cafe and baby changing facilities for families at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground.

With free parking at the YEC, the Harrogate Indoor Funfair will run until Sunday, February 19.

Prices range from an online rides wristband costing £12.99 to an on the door wristband at £14.99.

All under 16-year-old’s must be accompanied by an adult

For more information go the official website HERE.

1. Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Children enjoy a ride on the Terminator 3.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Pictured 4-year-old Georgiana White and her brother 3-year-old Ralph play hook a duck with their mum Lucy White.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Pictured families enjoy the Sizzler ride.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Pictured 2-year-old Francesca Kelly enjoys on of the rides.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Great Yorkshire Showground