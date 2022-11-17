Picture special: 15 stunning pictures which show the RHS Harlow Carr winter illuminations in all their glory

The much-loved winter illuminations are set to return to RHS Harlow Carr this week – despite the terrible weather delaying the big opening night.

Visitors will be able to take an enchanting walk around the grounds, marveling at spectacular light displays along the way, with refreshed routes and dazzling new features on offer and the chance to experience the garden in a different light, even for those who have visited before.

The twinkling winter walk will highlight some of the season’s most spectacular sights after dark, with a selection of sweet and savoury treats available along the way.

Always a one of the hottest tickets in town, our photographer Gerard Binks was given a sneak peek behind the scenes to bring you these stunning images of what to expect on the walk.

