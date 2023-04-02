News you can trust since 1836
The Springtime Live event proved to be a huge success on Saturday with a 4,000 sell-out crowd attending.

Picture special: 11 lovely images from the sold-out Springtime Live event in Harrogate

Springtime Live proved to be a major sell-out success at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend.

By Matt Reeder
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

The event attracted 4,000 visitors through the gates to see the very best of food, farming and countryside.

There were farm animals including pigs, goats and sheep, brought by local farmers including Ian's Mobile Farm and the Yorkshire Lamb Orphanage.

Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit also entertained the youngsters while Diggerland was at the event for the first time.

Ripon Farm Services donated mini tractors which youngsters could ride around an indoor circuit, there were also cookery workshops and a climbing wall as well as alpacas, reptiles, Ferretworld's Roadshow, Rare Breeds Survival Trust and forest crafts.

Springtime Live, organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which also organises the Great Yorkshire Show, raises funds for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to help support farming and the countryside.

Simon Bishop with his ferret Tommy pictured at the event.

Simon Bishop with his ferret Tommy pictured at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. Photo: Simon Hulme

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. Photo: Simon Hulme

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. Photo: Simon Hulme

