Northern Lights: Stunning pictures capture Aurora Borealis lighting up skies across Harrogate district

The Northern Lights could be seen across the country on Thursday evening, including in some areas across the Harrogate district.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

Sky-gazers were in for a treat last night as Aurora Borealis dazzled the sky over parts of the region last night.

The Met Office said yesterday afternoon that the arrival of a moderate geomagnetic storm meant that there was a chance of aurora sightings across central and northern parts of the United Kingdom.

Victoria Turner was among those lucky enough to get a sighting of the lights dancing over the Harlow Hill area last night.

The Northern Lights dancing over the Harlow Hill area of Harrogate last night (Credit: Victoria Turner)
It’s the third time this year that the Northern Lights have lit up the skies across Harrogate after they were spotted over the Stray last month.

