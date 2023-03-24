Northern Lights: Stunning pictures capture Aurora Borealis lighting up skies across Harrogate district

Sky-gazers were in for a treat last night as Aurora Borealis dazzled the sky over parts of the region last night.

The Met Office said yesterday afternoon that the arrival of a moderate geomagnetic storm meant that there was a chance of aurora sightings across central and northern parts of the United Kingdom.

Victoria Turner was among those lucky enough to get a sighting of the lights dancing over the Harlow Hill area last night.

The Northern Lights dancing over the Harlow Hill area of Harrogate last night (Credit: Victoria Turner)

It’s the third time this year that the Northern Lights have lit up the skies across Harrogate after they were spotted over the Stray last month.