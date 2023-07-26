Nidderdale's popular Studfold Adventure and Fairy Trail opens for summer with exciting new attractions

The attraction, which has become one of the most popular fairy trails in the UK,will be open daily throughout the summer holidays.

The trail promises mischief and surprise for young children as they climb through the woodland and meadows set in the stunning backdrop of the upper Nidderdale landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, families will notice even more intricately carved fairy houses, including the four seasons tree fairy house (pictured), as they follow the 1.5-mile nature trail as it winds its way through the meadows and ancient woods at Lofthouse near Pateley Bridge.

Studfold Adventure and Fairy Trail has opened for the summer with new exciting additions to the fairy trail

The intricate details of the miniature houses and nature-related clues keep youngsters absorbed and their imaginations active within breath-taking, natural setting.

This year, Studfold’s owners, both former teachers, have added four more fairy homes bringing the total number to 30.

The new fairy homes follow the style of the existing ones where each has an individual nature-based theme such as the Tree Fairy house which helps children identify different tree species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As visitors wander along the trail, they’ll pass through the wooden Tree of Life archway emblazoned with words reflecting good family values such as patience and respect.

There are also a series of Escape Fields where families discover a sequence of numbers or letters that, when placed in the correct order, will unlock one of the padlocks to open a gate.

Along the trail children will find sensory discoveries such as the smelly-feely boxes and listening points to challenge little ones to hear wildlife sounds; a bird hide; grass go karting track; play area and den building site.

Nidderdale Way café offers a pre-book picnic hamper service delivering to the play area after completing the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitches for tents or campervans for Weekend holiday’s are available on Studfold’s adjoining caravan park including a stay in one of the glamping pods.