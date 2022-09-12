Nidderdale Show rescheduled following date announcement of Queen's funeral

With Her Majesty’s funeral set to take place next Monday (September 19) and with the date being announced as a bank holiday, organisers of the Nidderdale Show have decided to move the event from Monday to Sunday, September 18.

In a statement on their website, organisers said: “An emergency committee meeting has taken place to discuss this year’s Nidderdale Show in the light of the now confirmed date of HRH Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19.

"We have made the decision to bring the show forward to Sunday, September 18.

The Nidderdale Show has been rescheduled following the date announcement of the Queen's funeral

"We will be running the show as respectfully as possible and will do our best to bring everything together a day early.”

The Nidderdale Show aims to celebrate the best of agricultural traditions with top class livestock, horse and dog sections and boasts one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the United Kingdom.

Taking place in the beautiful surrounds of Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge, it has grown to become one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows and crowds of 15,000 are expected to attend.

The show will begin at at 7.45am with the judging of the Open Equitation class and closes at approximately 6.00pm with the conclusion of the Show Jumping competitions.

Tickets are still available to buy online and on the day at the gate, with the price including parking at the showground.