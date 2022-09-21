Nidderdale Show hailed a ‘great success’ as popular event made its return following two-year hiatus

The popular event was back following two years of cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was brought forward to Sunday, September 18 as opposed to its traditional Monday, as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

The Nidderdale Show has grown to become one of the country’s most popular agricultural shows and Sundays event did not disappoint, with thousands flocking to see top class cattle, goats, dogs, horses and much more.

The show also offered a varied display of locally sourced produce and crafts, as the show traditionally marks the end of the agricultural season.

Isla Bentley, from Thirsk, taking part in the Nidderdale Show

The traditional parade through the centre of the village took place in the sunshine, as the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band lead the procession down Pateley Bridge High Street and into the show ground.

On a successful show, Martin Smith, Chairman of the Nidderdale Show, said: “The show went tremendously well and it was a great success.

"We had to pull it all together a day early following the sad news of the Queen’s death and the whole team and committee really pulled together and made a massive effort to make sure that the show still went ahead.

"The weather was really kind and everyone who came along really supported us and we had a wonderful day.

"We tried to run it as respectfully as we could and we had a service in the main ring, sang the national anthem and held a minute silence to pay our respects to her Majesty the Queen.

"It was quite an emotional day and it was an unreal experience, especially as it was my first year as Chairman.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who visited and helped to organise such as brilliant show.