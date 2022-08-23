Newby Hall in Ripon set to host national fireworks competition this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firework Champions has been a long-standing mega-event ever since its foundation in 2002, offering people all across the United Kingdom professional fireworks displays on a localised level.

The event will see three teams - Dynamite Fireworks, Pyrotex Fireworx, and Phoenix Fireworks - present their own unique spin on the firework display formula in order to win over the hearts and minds of an audience who get to vote via SMS at the end of the show.

There will also be a drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, funfair rides, music, interviews, food and drink from some of the country’s leading vendors, and much more.

Newby Hall will host a national fireworks competition this weekend in its grounds

Mat Lawrence, Managing Director at event organiser MLE Pyrotechnics, said: “It’s an honour to return to Newby Hall for another year of our Firework Champions event.

"We’ve got a tonne of great entertainment in store thanks to our three competitors as well as a spectacular closing display from SmartPyro.

"It’s going to be a great day out for families and there really is something for everyone at Firework Champions.”

4pm – Gates open with pre-show entertainment

7:30pm – Drone Light Show

9:30pm – Team 1

9:45pm – Team 2

10:00pm – Team 3

10:15pm – SMS voting opens

10:30pm – SMS voting closes and closing display

10:40pm – Results

Mat added: “Everyone has fun each and every time we organise an event here at Newby Hall.

"The magnificent grounds, combined with the amazing entertainment and firework displays, ensures it’ll be an event people will never forget.”