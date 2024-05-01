New woodland to be created near Harrogate
The new forests will be managed alongside existing Forestry England woodlands in the area. They will provide public access for recreation, habitats for wildlife, and sustainably-grown timber for the nation. The designs of the new woodland will focus on supporting the fight against climate change and supporting nature recovery. Designs will be informed by extensive site surveys, and the public will be invited to comment on the proposals later in the year.
Forestry England’s Forest Management Director in Yorkshire, Gareth Parry, said:
“Since 1919, Forestry England has been the nation’s expert in woodland management. We now create and manage forests to international standards of sustainability to produce timber products, provide spaces for people to enjoy, and create places where nature thrives. The nation’s forests are absolutely critical to the fight against climate change, and expanding England’s tree cover is an essential part of this work.
“Once established, the woodland will provide a range of environmental benefits as well as a sustainable source of UK produced timber. Well managed forests can improve air and water quality, while reducing soil erosion and providing a space for wildlife. Research has shown that being amongst nature improves our health and wellbeing, so public access will be established for local communities to enjoy and share this green space.”
The establishment of the new Coronation Woodland at Haverah Park will contribute to Forestry England’s ambition to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026. The Government has committed to increasing tree planting rates across the UK to 30,000 hectares per year by the end of this Parliament and intends to spend over £500 million of the £640 million Nature for Climate Fund on trees and woodlands in England between 2020 and 2025 to support this ambition.