New £3.2 million accommodation block unveiled at popular outdoor learning facility near Harrogate

A major investment by North Yorkshire Council to modernise a popular learning facility in Pateley Bridge is set to provide more children and young people the opportunity to connect with nature and help them grow through outdoor learning and adventure.

Civic dignitaries, staff and special guests gathered at Bewerley Park in the Nidderdale National Landscape to celebrate 60 years of outdoor learning excellence and mark the unveiling of the facility’s new 84-bed accommodation block.

The £3.2 million project boasts 14 ensuite bedrooms, each hosting a maximum of six young people, accommodation for visiting staff, a drying room and break-out spaces to help groups reflect and review learnings.

The building’s design blends with the existing property and surrounding natural environment.

Sustainability is at the heart of the development incorporating solar panels and ground-source heat pumps to reduce its environmental footprint.

Over the years, tens of thousands of children and young people from local schools and other groups across the country have had a taste of adventure in the picturesque surroundings of Bewerley Park, coming away with new-found confidence, friendships and memories that often last throughout their lifetime.

Among those is 85-year-old Margaret Mosley who returned to the site of her childhood school trip which had helped to shape her life to join the celebrations.

In 1954, Mrs Mosley, then aged 14 and a pupil at Woodlands Secondary Modern School based in what was then the mining village of Woodlands, near Doncaster, visited Bewerley Park Outdoor Education Centre near Pateley Bridge with her classmates.

They stayed for 24 days enjoying new activities and embarking in nature-based activities.

However, for Mrs Mosley, the memorable stay enabled her to engage in new activities completely pushing her out of her comfort zone, make new friends and spark a life-long passion of nature, particularly birds.

It is an extra special day for Mrs Mosley who not only made a nostalgic return to her “favourite” beauty spot accompanied by her husband, Douglas, and daughter, Louise Dale, but was also celebrating her 65th wedding anniversary today.

Mrs Mosley said: “I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this special milestone.

"I’ve had a life-long passion for nature, particular birds, thanks to my school residential at Bewerley Park.

"This place will always remain close to my heart and I am so pleased to see it thriving and continuing to provide future generations with the opportunities and experiences that I valued so much.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “This is an exciting moment for children and young people who can continue to enjoy an immersive outdoor experience, learn valuable new skills and spend time in modern facilities.

“For many children, it is the first time they’ve spent away from home, but by the end of their school residential adventure trip their confidence will have grown massively.

“This new space represents a significant step forward in North Yorkshire Council’s commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable learning environments for young people.

“I would like to thank communities surrounding the site for their patience and cooperation whilst works have been carried out and express our gratitude to those involved in bringing the original vision for this new block to life.”

Councillor Andrew Murday, who represents the Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale division on the council, added: “The Bewerley Park Outdoor Learning Centre has been a fantastic facility for six decades.

"Children have an outstanding experience during their stay here, be it learning about nature or taking part in exciting adventure activities or simply forging friendships, and are supported by a highly qualified, experienced and passionate team.

“I am delighted that all visitors will enjoy a good night’s sleep in modern facilities after fun-packed days at Bewerley Park.”

The redevelopment has been designed by architects and engineers at Align Property Partners, the council’s property consultancy, who have worked closely with the authority’s outdoor learning and property services.

The operations director at Align, Andy Bardon, said: “Bewerley Park is a place that is very close to my heart having attended as a child 30 years ago – and I know that’s the case for so many people across North Yorkshire and beyond.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of a development of this scale that will support generations of children and young people to connect with nature, enjoy outdoor adventure and make lasting memories.”

Along with the modern accommodation block, visitors can enjoy a range of exciting outdoor and adventurous activities at the popular site.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Louise Wilson, added: “We want all young people to grow up with a love of the outdoors and the confidence to embrace new adventurous experiences.

“With over ten different activities to choose from, there’s something for everyone, whether that is caving, canoeing or rock climbing.

“Although a lot of dates for 2025 and 2026 are now booked up, we do still have some availability and would be pleased to speak with any schools or groups that are interested in planning a residential that offers learning and adventure in the real outdoors.”

As well as Bewerley Park, the authority has a centre at East Barnby near Whitby with the coast on the doorstep and the North York Moors National Park as a backdrop.

For more information about Bewerley Park, visit https://outdoored.co.uk/