National Beach Day 2022: Here are the nine best beaches to visit within a two hour drive from Harrogate

Are you looking for somewhere to go in the last week of the summer holidays?
Here are some of the best beaches to visit with the kids within a two hour drive from Harrogate...
1. Whitby Beach
Whitby is a seaside town with quayside arcades, beautiful scenery and some of the finest fish and chips in the country. It may be quite a small place, clinging to the coast on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, but the village is full of character.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. South Bay Beach, Scarborough
Scarborough is one of the country's top seaside resorts and it's easy to see why when you look at South Bay. Whatever your age, whatever your idea of what makes a good day out at the seaside, you're going to find what you're looking for in this vibrant Yorkshire town.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Sandsend Beach
The tiny picturesque village of Sandsend lies on Yorkshire’s heritage coastline, between Runswick Bay and Whitby. The clean sandy beach with small rivers running into the sea on either side, is very appealing and makes an excellent destination for a family day out.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Saltburn is a seaside resort with a rich heritage dating back to the Victorian heyday and beyond. Saltburn beach itself is a sand and shingle affair backed by a promenade and with plenty of facilities close at hand.
Photo: Gary Longbottom