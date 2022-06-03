Pictured in their party hats sisters Angela Richardson and Val Simpson in the Jubilee Square, Harrogate

More pictures of Harrogate enjoying the Jubilee sunshine - including the brilliant singers at Brackenfield School

Harrogate residents have enjoyed two stunning Jubilee days with strong clouds flocking to the 'Jubilee Square' and Valley Gardens.

By Matt Reeder
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:51 pm

These pictures, taken from both Thursday and Friday, show people enjoying the entertainment, the sunshine and their picnics at 'Jubilee Square'. One of the highlights was a show by Brackenfield School pupils who took part in The Big School Sing.

1. Harrogate celebrates Platinum Jubilee in style

Crowds are pictured enjoying a busy Jubilee Square.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate celebrates Platinum Jubilee in style

Crowds are pictured enjoying a busy Jubilee Square.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate celebrates Platinum Jubilee in style

Three Queens spotted in the Jubilee Square, Harrogate.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate celebrates Platinum Jubilee in style

Four-month-old Amelia Kirkman pictured at the party in the Jubilee Square.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5