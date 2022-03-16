Looking ahead to some nicer rambling weather

The viaduct over the River Nidd in Knaresborough. Picture Gerard Binks

HARROGATE RAMBLING CLUB

Our winter programme is coming to an end - a sure sign that we can look forward to better rambling weather.

Our new spring/summer walks programme is now on the club website, so take a look and come and join a couple of walks before deciding whether to become a member.

On Sunday, March 20 the ‘B’ group travel to Linton in Craven to start an 11-mile ramble to Boss Moor, Winterburn Reservoir, Hetton and Cracoe, whilst the ‘C/D’ walkers start a five mile circular in Knaresborough and take in Water Lane and Hazelheads.

On Wednesday, March 23 there are five walks to choose from. The ‘A’ group meet at Wensley Bridge to start a 12-mile hike to Redmire Force and Penhill, whilst the ‘B+’ ramblers assemble in Lofthouse for a 12-mile walk to Middlesmoor, Angram Reservoir and Thwaite House.

The ‘B’ group travel the short distance to Little Almscliff to tackle a 10.5-mile ramble to Norwood Edge, Dob Park Bridge, and Farnley Crag.

Meanwhile the ‘C’ walkers have a long trip to start a seven-mile walk at St Gregory’s Minster near Kirby Moorside, taking in Robin Hood Howl, Hell Bank Wood and Brockhill Hagg.

The ‘D’ group meet in Staveley Village for a six-and-a-half mile ramble to Copgrove Hall, Roecliffe Lodge and Staveley Lakes and Wildlife Park.

To join any walk, contact the walk leader whose details are on our website: www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk

HARROGATE GROUP OF THE RAMBLERS ASSOCIATION

Join the Harrogate Group of the Ramblers' Association for a walk in Nidderdale on Saturday, March 19. The seven mile route mainly on field paths is a circuit of Thornthwaite including the packhorse bridge over Padside Beck, and should be particularly good for daffodils. Meet 10am at Dacre Banks village green. Further details from walk leader at 01423 780577. Future programme of walks see harrogateramblers.org.uk

HARROGATE FELL AND DALE CLUB

March 20 -. From Burnsall, Barden Moor, Upper and Lower Barden Reservoirs, Barden Tower, Appletreewick and the the River Wharfe. Nine miles. Tel: 07738 219516. March 27 - High Grantley, Eavestone Lake and Lumley Reservoir. Very scenic with fine views. Eight miles. Tel: 01423 538229. For further information on the character of these walks contact the telephone numbers provided. Unless noted otherwise, join walks at the library on Victoria Avenue at 9.15am. We are always pleased to welcome new members on any of our rambles, weekends or other events. Join us for two walks without obligation as a guest, you will receive a warm and friendly welcome. Membership is open to all. Annual subscription is £10 and entitles the holder to discounts at some local outdoor retailers. Further information available on our website: www.fellandale.org.uk or call 01423 867845 to request a printed programme.

NORTH YORKSHIRE FELL CLUB

We are a friendly group of keen fell walkers who have regular Sunday walks in many areas of the North. For March 20 we offer a walk from Osmortheley village on to the Hambleton hills in the North Yorkshire Moors. There will be over 500m of ascent on to sweeping heather moors where we could spot displaying grouse and hear the waders as they return to the moors for breeding. There are excellent views as far as the Dales. In between there are farmed and wooded valleys where we might spot newborn lambs too. While spring is approaching the weather and underfoot conditions are still unreliable especially at greater altitudes it is essential that you have good boots, plenty of warm and waterproof clothes and bring plenty of food and a drink and a torch in case of a late descent in the dark. The walk leader has stipulated however that no dogs are permitted on this walk. If you wish to join us for our walks contact 01423 863401 for further information. We look forward to meeting you.

BOROUGHBRIDGE AMBLERS