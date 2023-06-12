News you can trust since 1836
It's just a few days until important Harrogate community event which decides future of Christmas lights in Starbeck

The countdown is firmly on to one of the most important annual events in the Starbeck calendar, one crucial to a Harrogate community’s hopes of having spectacular Christmas lights this year.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

It’s now less than seven days until the traditional Starbeck Community Day brings together a wide range of different groups and talented performers at Harrogate Railway AFC’s ground at Station View for a gala day to remember.

Organised by and for the community, this Saturday, June 17 will see fun for all the family from noon to 4pm, including children’s races an adult meat pie eating contest, a children’s jelly eating competition, charity stalls, Simpson’s Crafts and Gifts, Hook-a-Duck, a tombola, Leigh Carling’s Crafts, Barney’s Farmhouse Bakes, Crofts Arts & Crafts, Inspire Youth, a children's Bran Tub and, of course, a bar and a barbeque.

The live entertainment during the afternoon will feature The Starbeck Dancing For Wellbeing Team, Summerbell Dance Academy and the popular Knaresborough Mobile Disco Services DJ Darren Warner.

Flashback to last year's traditional Starbeck Community Day and a performance by the Summerbell Dance Academy. (Picture Gerard Binks)Flashback to last year's traditional Starbeck Community Day and a performance by the Summerbell Dance Academy. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Flashback to last year's traditional Starbeck Community Day and a performance by the Summerbell Dance Academy. (Picture Gerard Binks)
The annual event aims to raise money in aid of the Starbeck Christmas Lights appeal.

As always, the Starbeck Community King or Queen for boys and girls between the age of eight and 12 years will be crowned.

Entry forms are available from Starbeck Library.

The winning entry will be drawn at the Starbeck Community Day event.

Children's races are free to enter and start at 1pm.

Stall pitches are available at a cost of £8 each.

First Aid cover will be provided at Starbeck Community Day.

