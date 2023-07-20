The jam-packed week has been designed to suit all interests and will take place from August 14-17.

Activities include everything from storytellin, juggling, obstacle courses and mindfulness, to formal sports coaching in cricket and football.

The events are completely free but parents are advised to book for many of them to secure a place.

Here are the activities over all four days:

The fun starts on Monday, August 14, with relays and obstacles led by Ripon Runners and cricket coaching which both take place at Studley Royal Cricket Club.

Also on the same day Ripon library is putting on a smoothie bike, stories and games for young kids followed by a summer film in the evening for teenagers.

On Tuesday, 15, in addition to the cricket and athletics at Studley Royal, the croquet club will also be running a come and play session.

On Wednesday, 16, will be at the Spa Park where there will be football coaching, circus skills and games including crazy golf.

The final day is Thursday, 17, when activities will be back at Studley Royal.

This will be a day of ‘mega fun’ and includes a large inflatable obstacle course, sumo wrestling, croquet, table tennis,football penalties and Inspire Youth will provide mindfulness, amongst other activities.

There will also be free food available to all throughout the week.

David Ingham, a director of Ripon Together said “We are looking forward to a great set of activities for kids this summer.

“We are massively grateful to our local councillors, Morrisons, The Jepson Trust and the Girls Club for our funding.

“The programme is also a great example of how Ripon Together can bring the community closer and provide for the city’s families.

“Studley Royal Cricket Club, the croquet club, the library, the YMCA and others have been incredibly supportive creating this programme for the kids of our city.”

