News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

‘Inflatable obstacle course, sumo wrestling, sports coaching and circus skills’ - Ripon Together unveil free programme of summer activities

Ripon Together and their many partners have organised a full week of free activities for young people who want to make the most of the summer in the great outdoors.
By Natasha audsley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST

The jam-packed week has been designed to suit all interests and will take place from August 14-17.

Activities include everything from storytellin, juggling, obstacle courses and mindfulness, to formal sports coaching in cricket and football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events are completely free but parents are advised to book for many of them to secure a place.

Ripon Together releases details of a week full of free activities for young people this summerRipon Together releases details of a week full of free activities for young people this summer
Ripon Together releases details of a week full of free activities for young people this summer
Most Popular

Here are the activities over all four days:

The fun starts on Monday, August 14, with relays and obstacles led by Ripon Runners and cricket coaching which both take place at Studley Royal Cricket Club.

Also on the same day Ripon library is putting on a smoothie bike, stories and games for young kids followed by a summer film in the evening for teenagers.

On Tuesday, 15, in addition to the cricket and athletics at Studley Royal, the croquet club will also be running a come and play session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Wednesday, 16, will be at the Spa Park where there will be football coaching, circus skills and games including crazy golf.

The final day is Thursday, 17, when activities will be back at Studley Royal.

This will be a day of ‘mega fun’ and includes a large inflatable obstacle course, sumo wrestling, croquet, table tennis,football penalties and Inspire Youth will provide mindfulness, amongst other activities.

There will also be free food available to all throughout the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Ingham, a director of Ripon Together said “We are looking forward to a great set of activities for kids this summer.

“We are massively grateful to our local councillors, Morrisons, The Jepson Trust and the Girls Club for our funding.

“The programme is also a great example of how Ripon Together can bring the community closer and provide for the city’s families.

“Studley Royal Cricket Club, the croquet club, the library, the YMCA and others have been incredibly supportive creating this programme for the kids of our city.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See further details and book at https://www.ripontogether.com/summer-fun-fest/

Related topics:RiponMorrisons