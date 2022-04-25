In pictures: Yorkshire - full of fun facts

Impress friends with these less known fantastic facts.
1. Flamborough Head
Flamborough Head has the biggest underwater chalk reef in Europe, extending underwater for up to 6km out to sea, while The Deep in Hull is home to Europe’s only sawfish and the world’s first submarium.
2. Yorkshire moorland
Lonely Planet voted Yorkshire third in the top ten world regions, behind destinations in India and Australia. The guide mentions Yorkshire’s “rugged moorland, heritage homes and cosy pubs”.
3. Scarborough
Scarborough is Britain’s first seaside resort, which has been welcoming families for more than 360 years. It was in the early 17th century that natural mineral waters were discovered in the town.
A Mrs Farrow or Farrer is said to have been the person who discovered that the waters could have medicinal properties.
The bistro at Scarborough Spa is named after her.
Within decades Scarborough was well established as somewhere to “take the waters”.
By the early 1700s a spa house had been built to sell the waters to eager visitors to the town, who were determined to improve their health.
4. Scarborough Spa
Scarborough Spa is also home to the UK’s last remaining professional seaside orchestra. Max Jaffa was its most famous leader. The orchestra has had a summer residency there for more than 110 years.
Musicians play morning concerts in the Sun Court while evening events are held in the Grand Hall from July to September.