IN PICTURES: The top 10 rated campsites in the Yorkshire Dale’s according to outdoor specialists GO Outdoors

The specialists at GO Outdoors have compiled a list of campsites to visit with the family, looking at factors such as on-site showers and playgrounds.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST

As the Yorkshire Dales enters the summer holidays, families on a budget look for ways to get out and make the most of the summer months.

We asked the outdoor cloting and camping equipment retailer GO Outdoors for their top 10 campsites here on the doorstep of the Dale’s.

The comprehensive list includes glamping, caravan spaces and family campsites with essential facilities, all hidden in the Dales’ famously wild and wonderful landscape.

Take a look at these 10 well-equipped campsites, all with their own unique features, which are firm favourites with our outdoor experts for 2023.

For more information visit GO Outdoors: https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk

Arguably the most family-friendly and popular venues in the Yorkshire Dales. With space for 26 pitches it is one of the smallest campsite in the region with masses of appeal. Campers can walk into the surrounding towns or can stay on-site and visit the café, shop and activity centre with plenty of entertainment to keep children occupied.

1. How Stean Gorge, Nidderdale

Arguably the most family-friendly and popular venues in the Yorkshire Dales. With space for 26 pitches it is one of the smallest campsite in the region with masses of appeal. Campers can walk into the surrounding towns or can stay on-site and visit the café, shop and activity centre with plenty of entertainment to keep children occupied. Photo: How Stean Gorge

Knight Stainforth Hall is located just off the A67 and has space for 75-100 pitches. On-site facilities include around 75 electrical hook-up points, a children’s playground and Wi-Fi. There are also on-site toilets, showers and laundry facilities for residents to wash their walking or cycling gear after a day exploring the Dales.

2. Knight Stainforth Hall, Settle

Knight Stainforth Hall is located just off the A67 and has space for 75-100 pitches. On-site facilities include around 75 electrical hook-up points, a children’s playground and Wi-Fi. There are also on-site toilets, showers and laundry facilities for residents to wash their walking or cycling gear after a day exploring the Dales. Photo: Google Maps

This award-winning campsite has everything a camper could possibly need. The site has stunning views and space for plenty of tents without feeling packed in. It even offers a bar for residents along with games rooms for kids. There is also hot running water and Wi-Fi available.

3. Riverside Meadows Campsite, Ripon

This award-winning campsite has everything a camper could possibly need. The site has stunning views and space for plenty of tents without feeling packed in. It even offers a bar for residents along with games rooms for kids. There is also hot running water and Wi-Fi available. Photo: Google Maps

Described by The Sunday Times as a “delightful family-run campsite”, Catgill campsite is family-friendly and located within a short distance of some of the most popular locations in the Yorkshire Dales. Catgill campsite is on the Chatsworth Estate featuring an on-site shop filled with camping essentials.

4. Catgill Farm - Camping and Luxury Glamping, Bolton Abbey

Described by The Sunday Times as a “delightful family-run campsite”, Catgill campsite is family-friendly and located within a short distance of some of the most popular locations in the Yorkshire Dales. Catgill campsite is on the Chatsworth Estate featuring an on-site shop filled with camping essentials. Photo: Google Maps

