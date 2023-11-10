A rare phenomena known as STEVE joined the dazzling Aurora Borealis this week, which was captured by a Ripon photographer.

Nick Lancaster sent in these stunning images which show the rare phenomena known as STEVE, a mauve or magenta streak across the night sky.

Although STEVE is not an aurora, it has only been sighted during the Northern Lights display and is still a glowing atmospheric phenomena.

Studies about STEVE are still underway and were brought to the attention of scientists following a group of amateur aurora chasers in 2015.

It is still not fully understood why only some substorms create STEVE during the aurora.

In recent times scientists have been watching skies with a keen eye to learn more about the celestial stream of “hot gas” known as STEVE.

Take at look at these stunning shots of the rare and spellbinding display over Ripon earlier this week.

Aurora borealis, Ripon However, it is not the only phenomenon in the night sky. The white strip pictured, is known as STEVE.

Aurora borealis, Ripon STEVE — Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. An aurora-like glow that often accompanies the northern lights as seen above.

Aurora borealis, Ripon STEVE is a streak of purplish light in the night sky that's similar to an aurora.

Aurora borealis, Ripon STEVE has only ever been observed in conjunction with an aurora which is thought to be created by the same space weather events.