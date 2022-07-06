In Pictures: Pick Your Own in Yorkshire

4. Pick Your Own

Spilman’s PYO, Church Farm, Thirsk, North Yorkshire. The Spilman farming team consists of husband and wife Richard and Sally with two of their three sons Tom and Joss as well as daughter-in-law Olivia. They collectively farm 700 acres, 600 as tenants at Lodge Farm, Helperby, where they grow asparagus, and 100 acres that the family owns at Church Farm, Sessay where they grow soft fruits, pumpkins and rear their own lamb and beef. They also have a farm shop, cafe and play barn. They have 12 acres of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, red currants, black currants and gooseberries. They grow a range of different varieties of strawberries including Florence, Allegro, Sonata, Dahli, Rumba, Elegance, Sonsation, Faith and Malwina – which are selected for their excellent taste, ripening date and the ability to grow in the soil. They are grown uncovered and therefore ripen naturally in the sunshine. They are all bedded up with straw and tended to by hand. Tickets are required. There are multiple time slots per day. You can arrive any time within your chosen 60-minute time slot. Please remember last entry into the PYO fields is between 4pm and 5pm and the field closes at 5.30pm. Book via https://www.spilmans.co.uk/book-now-strawberry-picking/ site.

Photo: Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe