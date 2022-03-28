Yorkshire is packed with interesting places. Here's nine you definitely should not miss ...
1. Fylingdales
The RAF base is on Snod Hill in the North York Moors. Since it opened in 1963, it has been the home of an early warning system against ballistic missiles and the first line of defence against impending nuclear devastation.
2. The Old Swan, Harrogate
In December 1926, crime writer Agatha Christie hid away at the hotel. She fled her home after her husband Archie confessed to an affair. A nationwide manhunt was launched and the writer was found at the Old Swan 11 days after her car was abandoned near Guildford.
3. Gibbet of Halifax
More than 50 felons were executed under the primitive guillotine put up in the 16th century. It was used until the mid-17th century.
The gibbet can be found at the junction of Bedford Street North and Gibbet Street.
4. Keighley and Worth Valley Railway
The railway runs for five miles through the heart of Bronte Country around Haworth and was used extensively in the 1970 family film The Railway Children.