IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best snaps from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate

The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

The second day of the four-day spectacular saw a number of awards and accolades awarded in various categories, as well as Countryfile presenter Adam Henson taking to the stage for a second day, plenty of animals on display, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

Here are ten of the best pictures from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...

Elliot Moulson and Stephaine Cox taking a break from walking around the show by enjoying an ice cream sat on a giant deck chair

1. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

Elliot Moulson and Stephaine Cox taking a break from walking around the show by enjoying an ice cream sat on a giant deck chair Photo: James Hardisty

An amazing performance in the main ring at the show by Lorenzo and his highly trained horses

2. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

An amazing performance in the main ring at the show by Lorenzo and his highly trained horses Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Andy Kirkwood (aged 61) taking part in the Pole Climbing Championships on the second day of the show

3. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

Andy Kirkwood (aged 61) taking part in the Pole Climbing Championships on the second day of the show Photo: James Hardisty

The sheepdog trials make a welcome return following their debut in 2022 where there are displays throughout each day of the show

4. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

The sheepdog trials make a welcome return following their debut in 2022 where there are displays throughout each day of the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

