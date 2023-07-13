IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate
The penultimate day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.
By Lucy Chappell
The third day of the four-day spectacular saw a number of awards and accolades handed out in various categories, as well as TV presenter Matt Baker taking to the GYS stage, plenty of award-winning animals on display, food, drink, live music and so much more.
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
Here are ten of the best pictures from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...
