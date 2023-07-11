News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at some of the best photos from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023

IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 as the much-loved event returned to Harrogate

The first day of the Great Yorkshire Show got underway today, with 35,000 visitors enjoying a jam-packed day full of fun for everybody.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The first day of the four-day spectacular saw HRH The Duke of Gloucester pay a visit, Countryfile presenter Adam Henson take to the stage, the return of the much-loved sheepdog trials, show jumping, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

Here are ten of the best pictures from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...

Katherine Shaw preparing her Hereford cow ready for the first day of competition at the show

1. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

Katherine Shaw preparing her Hereford cow ready for the first day of competition at the show Photo: Tony Johnson

HRH The Duke of Gloucester having a tour of the showground with Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills

2. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

HRH The Duke of Gloucester having a tour of the showground with Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills Photo: Kate Mallender

The equine classes getting warmed up in the collecting ring ahead of their competition on the first day of the show

3. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

The equine classes getting warmed up in the collecting ring ahead of their competition on the first day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson

The sunrise over the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of a jam-packed first day

4. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

The sunrise over the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of a jam-packed first day Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

