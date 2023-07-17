IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from a successful week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate
The Great Yorkshire Show is over for another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
The four-day spectacular saw plenty of award-winning animals on display, a number of awards and accolades handed out in various categories, celebrities and royalty making an appearance, food, drink, live music and so much more.
The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will take place from Tuesday 9 till Friday 12 July.
Here are some of the best pictures from a brilliant week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2023…
Send in your pictures to [email protected]
Page 1 of 6