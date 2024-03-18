IN PICTURES: Here are 25 fantastic photos from a record-breaking day at the Knaresborough Tractor Run 2024

The annual event, which started in 2021, runs each year to fundraise for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This year a record-breaking 400 tractors took part, setting off from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate at 9am – horns a blaring – and ending in Pateley Bridge at midday.

Steven Brown, Chairman of the Knaresborough Tractor Run, said: “Thank you to everyone that helped make this years run possible.

"The sponsors, stewards, caterers, press and spectators – just to name a few.

“The committee may organise the event but it is everyone involved that raises the money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as without you, it wouldn’t be possible.”

The popular event is widely regarded as the biggest tractor run in the whole of the United Kingdom.

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2024 The tractors in convoy making their way through High Street in Pateley Bridge

KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2024 The hundreds of tractors arriving at the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of the 25-mile route across the district

KNARESBOROUGH TRACTOR RUN 2024 Georgia Lithgow and Tom Tattersall with Woody the dog chatting amongst the hundreds of tractors