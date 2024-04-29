IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a blooming brilliant weekend at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2024

It was the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations, plus great garden shopping, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show is the perfect day out for gardeners.

A ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’, created on behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, was named ‘Best in Show’.

Designed by Kate Smithson, the garden encompasses a place of remembrance and tranquillity where those who have been affected by the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance can go to remember and reflect on their experiences, or in memory of loved ones.

The judges said: “Well done – an excellent garden that followed the brief closely and was well scaled and in proportion.”

Loraine Hart, of Harts Nursery, won ‘Best in Show’ with her beautiful display of Lilies, while Roger Burnett, from the Yorkshire Pelargonium and Geranium Society, won a premier gold award and special award at the show.

Philip Airey, Operations Manager at Horticap in Harrogate, was awarded with a Lifetime Membership by The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon from Friday 13 till Sunday 15 September 2024.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Here are some of the best pictures from a jam-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

