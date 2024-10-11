We take a look at 21 incredible photos of the Northern Lights dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 21 incredible photos of the Northern Lights dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 21 incredible photos of the Northern Lights dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
There was a breathtaking display of colour in the skies above the Harrogate district last night.

We asked for you to send in your pictures of the Northern Lights and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Brimham Rocks on Thursday evening

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Brimham Rocks on Thursday evening Photo: James Allen

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the village of Minskip on Thursday evening

2. NORTHERN LIGHTS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the village of Minskip on Thursday evening Photo: Leanne Pyper

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Thursday evening

3. NORTHERN LIGHTS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Thursday evening Photo: Rita Tuska

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Thursday evening

4. NORTHERN LIGHTS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Thursday evening Photo: Carla Ann Hammill

