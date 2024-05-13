IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresborough

The annual charity festival celebrates the great outdoors, fabulous food and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.

Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a brilliant weekend in the glorious sunshine.

As well as offering lots of fun, the event was raising money for This Is Luke, with the money going towards helping a young boy called Luke after he contracted Meningococcal Meningitis Septicaemia at the age of seven.

Here are some fantastic pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

