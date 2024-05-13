IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresborough

We take a look at 19 photos from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in KnaresboroughWe take a look at 19 photos from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at Glampfest in Knaresborough
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th May 2024, 16:05 BST
The much-loved Glampfest made a welcome return to Knaresborough at the weekend.

The annual charity festival celebrates the great outdoors, fabulous food and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.

Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a brilliant weekend in the glorious sunshine.

As well as offering lots of fun, the event was raising money for This Is Luke, with the money going towards helping a young boy called Luke after he contracted Meningococcal Meningitis Septicaemia at the age of seven.

Here are some fantastic pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Leanne Walsh helping her daughter Esme Walsh (aged six) get into the festival spirit by putting glitter on her face

Leanne Walsh helping her daughter Esme Walsh (aged six) get into the festival spirit by putting glitter on her face Photo: Gerard Binks

It got very competitive in the children's tug-o-war competition in the Sports Zone at the festival

It got very competitive in the children's tug-o-war competition in the Sports Zone at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Matilda Cooke (aged three) enjoying getting muddy in the Forest School at the festival

Matilda Cooke (aged three) enjoying getting muddy in the Forest School at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

The flags flying in the breeze and glorious sunshine in the fields on Market Flat Lane in Knaresborough

The flags flying in the breeze and glorious sunshine in the fields on Market Flat Lane in Knaresborough Photo: Gerard Binks

