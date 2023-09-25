IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos from a fantastic day at the Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge
Thousands of visitors headed to Pateley Bridge for the annual Nidderdale Show on Sunday to mark the end of the agricultural show season.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
The Nidderdale Show is held in the picturesque surrounds of Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge and is one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.
It aims to celebrate the finest of agricultural traditions, with top class livestock, horse and dog sections and boasts one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the United Kingdom.
Here are some photos from a fantastic weekend at the Nidderdale Show thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
