IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos from a fantastic day at the Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge

Thousands of visitors headed to Pateley Bridge for the annual Nidderdale Show on Sunday to mark the end of the agricultural show season.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST

The Nidderdale Show is held in the picturesque surrounds of Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge and is one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.

It aims to celebrate the finest of agricultural traditions, with top class livestock, horse and dog sections and boasts one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the United Kingdom.

Here are some photos from a fantastic weekend at the Nidderdale Show thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Pictured: Emily Wood, aged eleven, and her sister Bethany, aged nine, with one of their Jersey cows from Ravenfield Jerseys, East Yorkshire.

Pictured: Emily Wood, aged eleven, and her sister Bethany, aged nine, with one of their Jersey cows from Ravenfield Jerseys, East Yorkshire.

Pictured: Horses on show in the main ring.

Pictured: Horses on show in the main ring.

Pictured: Six year old Rose Uttley and five year old Lottie Farrar from Burnsil with their coloured Ryelands.

Pictured: Six year old Rose Uttley and five year old Lottie Farrar from Burnsil with their coloured Ryelands.

Pictured: Sheep in the pens ready for judging.

Pictured: Sheep in the pens ready for judging.

