Spanning 45 acres of stunning landscapes, the park in Ripon features an exquisite collection of Himalayan plants, alongside captivating sculptures by artists from around the world.

This dynamic new exhibition showcases a diverse array of sculptures that harmonize with the natural beauty of the landscape.

From monumental installations to intricate pieces, each sculpture invites visitors to engage with the environment in a unique and thought-provoking manner.

Will Roberts, from the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, said: "We are delighted to present this exhibition, celebrating the intersection of art and nature.

"This year's exhibition features a rich tapestry of creative expressions, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of both the sculptural and natural worlds and provides a platform for established and emerging artists to showcase their talent while fostering dialogue about the environment, culture, and society."

Visitors can expect to encounter sculptures crafted from a myriad of materials, each telling a unique story and inviting reflection upon the human connection to the landscape and promises to be an enriching experience for art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families alike offering an unforgettable artistic journey.

The exhibition is now open to the public until the end of October 2024.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.himalayangarden.com/

1 . SCULPTURE IN THE LANDSCAPE The 'Snow Tiger' sculpture by Leilah Vyner on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . SCULPTURE IN THE LANDSCAPE The 'Hands in Sphere' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . SCULPTURE IN THE LANDSCAPE Joules Brown with the 'Petra' sculpture by Min Reid on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . SCULPTURE IN THE LANDSCAPE The 'Climbmate' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales