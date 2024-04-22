We take a look at 17 photos of the new spectacular sculptures on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in RiponWe take a look at 17 photos of the new spectacular sculptures on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos of the new spectacular sculptures on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon

The Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park has unveiled its “Sculpture in the Landscape" exhibition, with 60 new stunning sculptures on display.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 11:35 BST

Spanning 45 acres of stunning landscapes, the park in Ripon features an exquisite collection of Himalayan plants, alongside captivating sculptures by artists from around the world.

This dynamic new exhibition showcases a diverse array of sculptures that harmonize with the natural beauty of the landscape.

From monumental installations to intricate pieces, each sculpture invites visitors to engage with the environment in a unique and thought-provoking manner.

Will Roberts, from the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, said: "We are delighted to present this exhibition, celebrating the intersection of art and nature.

"This year's exhibition features a rich tapestry of creative expressions, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of both the sculptural and natural worlds and provides a platform for established and emerging artists to showcase their talent while fostering dialogue about the environment, culture, and society."

Visitors can expect to encounter sculptures crafted from a myriad of materials, each telling a unique story and inviting reflection upon the human connection to the landscape and promises to be an enriching experience for art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families alike offering an unforgettable artistic journey.

The exhibition is now open to the public until the end of October 2024.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.himalayangarden.com/

The 'Snow Tiger' sculpture by Leilah Vyner on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon

The 'Snow Tiger' sculpture by Leilah Vyner on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

The 'Hands in Sphere' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon

The 'Hands in Sphere' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

Joules Brown with the 'Petra' sculpture by Min Reid on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon

Joules Brown with the 'Petra' sculpture by Min Reid on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

The 'Climbmate' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon

The 'Climbmate' sculpture by Rinat Goldwater on display at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park in Ripon Photo: Gerard Binks

